Could Gas Prices Be Heading South Again?

Gas prices in South Dakota aren't going down at the moment, but there are signs that they could be doing so soon.

The average price for a gallon of gas is virtually unchanged at $2.775 ever so slightly down from $2.777 from last week. A month ago it was $2.71 and a year ago it was $2.74.

“This is the first time in three months gas prices have shown consistent signs of declining,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “However, there are many factors that could quickly push up prices in the coming weeks, including the impact of Chinese tariffs, weather, a major draw in gasoline stock levels, a spike in demand or the volume of Memorial Day weekend travel. Pump price movements this week will indicate if motorists will continue to see cheaper gas prices or if this was just a one-week fad.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls is unchanged over last week at $2.68 per gallon. The cheapest gas is at Costco and Sam's Club at $2.40 per gallon.