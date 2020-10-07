Could Free Guitar Lessons Make You the Next Eddie Van Halen?

The death of Eddie Van Halen has sent shockwaves throughout the music world as artists from all genres remember the groundbreaking style that he brought to rock and roll with his innovative techniques and one-of-a-kind sound.

And while Eddie was a self-taught guitar player, aspiring guitarists who want to emulate their fallen hero have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn the instrument from some folks who know a thing or two about guitars.

Fender.com

From now until the end of 2020, Fender is offering free access to its Fender Play platform, which includes three months of free guitar lessons to anyone who signs up.

And this offer isn't just for guitar players, you can also learn the bass and even the ukelele with this free service.

And this isn't a 'one size fits all' approach.

Once you pick the instrument you want to learn, you can even indicate the style of music you're interested in playing.

On its website, Fender is promising:

Bite-sized lessons

Professional-quality video

The ability to track your progress

Learning by playing songs you love

Practicing anywhere, any time, on any device

So if you've ever wondered about what it would be like to channel you inner 'rock god', now seems like the perfect time to make that dream come true!