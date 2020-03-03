Could 4th of July Fireworks Be Returning to Mount Rushmore?

Visitors to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota haven't been able to enjoy a Fourth of July "Fireworks Display" for eleven years now. However, a plan is being worked on at the moment to bring an Independence Day celebration back to the national memorial once again.

Dakota News Now is reporting the National Park Service, is exploring a path that would allow the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore, while ensuring the protection of the memorial, the environment, and park visitors.

The NPS has completed an environmental assessment draft that is needed for an Independence Day celebration to return to South Dakota's most historic site.

In 2009 fireworks were banned at Mount Rushmore to help tackle concerns about wildfires, especially during the pine beetle epidemic.

According to Dakota News Now, under this proposed new action the EA, the NPS would permit the state to resume an Independence Day celebration that included a firework display and other entertainment.

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, signed a Memorandum of Agreement on (May 6) of 2019 with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

The MOA was created to explore the possibility of returning fireworks to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial during Independence Day celebrations. The hope is to come up with a plan that would allow fireworks to return to the memorial in a safe and responsible manner.

As Dakota News Now reports, the next stage is to ask for public comments regarding the proposed action.

There are three different ways the public can let their voices be heard. One is by posting comments to the National Park Service project website, now through March 30.

There will also be a series of different public meetings scheduled.

The first meeting is planned for (March 9) from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Game, Fish and Parks Outdoor Campus West, at 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City.

The second meeting is slated for (March 10) from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Custer Courthouse Annex, 420 Mount Rushmore Road, Custer.

And finally, the third meeting is planned for (March 11) from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Keystone Community Center, 1101 Madill Street, in Keystone.

Comments regarding the matter can also be mailed to:

Superintendent

Mount Rushmore National Memorial

13000 Highway 244, Building 31, Suite 1

Keystone, SD 57751

ATTN: Fireworks/EA

Source: Dakota News Now

