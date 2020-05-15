Costco to Re-Open Food Courts With Limited Menu

If we had to start compiling a list of all of the things we've been missing out on during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we'd, of course, start with the things that matter most like all of the key people in our lives that we haven't been able to share space with since all of this began.

It is going to feel so good to re-connect with them when this is done.

On a much smaller scale, we all have those 'comfort' things that might not matter a whole lot to everyone else but they are guaranteed to put a smile on our face.

Results Radio/Townsquare Media

For me, one of those items that represent a much more 'normal' existence is a hot dog from the Costco food court. The same one that got its start at a food cart in front of the chain's San Diego store in 1984 and 36 years later still costs the same - $1.50 (which includes a drink).

A week after resuming normal operating hours at most of its locations nationwide, Costco has made the decision to re-open its in-store food courts with a very limited, take out only menu.

On Instagram, a post by TheCostcoConnosseur shows exactly what's available at warehouse food courts for the time being:

Hot Dogs

Whole Cheese Pizza

Whole Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza Slice

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

Soda

Granted it's not a lot, but it is a step in the right direction.

The Costco location in Sioux Falls is on South Grange Avenue.