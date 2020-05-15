Costco to Re-Open Food Courts With Limited Menu
If we had to start compiling a list of all of the things we've been missing out on during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we'd, of course, start with the things that matter most like all of the key people in our lives that we haven't been able to share space with since all of this began.
It is going to feel so good to re-connect with them when this is done.
On a much smaller scale, we all have those 'comfort' things that might not matter a whole lot to everyone else but they are guaranteed to put a smile on our face.
For me, one of those items that represent a much more 'normal' existence is a hot dog from the Costco food court. The same one that got its start at a food cart in front of the chain's San Diego store in 1984 and 36 years later still costs the same - $1.50 (which includes a drink).
A week after resuming normal operating hours at most of its locations nationwide, Costco has made the decision to re-open its in-store food courts with a very limited, take out only menu.
On Instagram, a post by TheCostcoConnosseur shows exactly what's available at warehouse food courts for the time being:
View this post on Instagram
THANK THE FOOD COURT GODS!!!!! Slices of pizza are back in the food courts!! Whole pizzas and hotdogs also available. Still just carryout only. #costco #costcowholesale @costco #kirklandsignature #costcofood #costcofoodcourt #foodcourt #pizza #hotdog #costcohotdog #costcopizza #costcojapan #costcouk #costcocanada #costcomexico #costcohaul #costcolife #tbt #socialdistancing #2020 #quarantine #quarantinelife #alonetogether #stayhome #weareinthistogether #thursday #food #foodporn #foodstagram #theCostcoConnoisseur #GoingToAllTheCostcos
- Hot Dogs
- Whole Cheese Pizza
- Whole Pepperoni Pizza
- Cheese Pizza Slice
- Pepperoni Pizza Slice
- Soda
Granted it's not a lot, but it is a step in the right direction.
The Costco location in Sioux Falls is on South Grange Avenue.