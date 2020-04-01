The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is forcing warehouse giant Costco to make another change in how it is doing business.

A week after cutting operating hours, Costco now says it will begin to limit the number of shoppers in stores.

Beginning Friday, April 3, no more than two people per membership card will be allowed to enter the warehouse at any one time. Costco says the change is for customer safety and the safety of employees and other members, and to further assist with social distancing efforts.

The Costco location in Sioux Falls is on South Grange Avenue.

The temporary operating hours until further notice:

Costco Store Hours Monday - Friday: 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Warehouses will open from 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Tuesday through Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments.

Costco Gas Station Hours Monday - Friday: 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturday: 7 :30 AM - 6:30 PM

Sunday: 7:30 AM - 6:30 PM

