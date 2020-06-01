Costco Samples Are Coming Back With Some Changes

Costco shoppers can once again enjoy some free food samples while shopping this month. However, there will be modifications when it comes to receiving free samples.

A recent article from the Business Insider confirms that the Costco free samples will return in mid-June. The CFO of Costco, Richard Galanti explains that the shopping center will be issuing new rules for its sampling stations. One major change is that store patrons will no longer be allowed to "just pick up an open sample with your fingers."

Free food samples at Costco weren't the only aspect affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Costco had to limit its menu items. However, in a recent announcement, the popular shopping warehouse did add more food items on its menu but not all. For now, the food courts are only allowing Costco members to order takeout meals, and seating areas are still temporarily closed.

Costco is still asking its store members to limit their purchases on items such as beef, pork, and poultry products to three packages per person.

Even though the majority of the United States is starting to ease its respective COVID-19 restrictions, Costco is still highly encouraging its shoppers to practice social distancing. These recommended CDC guidelines include staying 6-feet apart from other shoppers and wearing a mask in highly populated areas.

Some local city officials, like Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, are still asking families to limit their shopping trips to only one shopper per family entering grocery stores in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.