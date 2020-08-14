Costco Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp, Check Your Freezer

The FDA is saying that out of an abundance of caution Kader Exports is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags.

Check your freezer for any frozen shrimp that was distributed nationwide from late February 2020 to Mid-May 2020 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The brand names of the products include Kirkland (Costco), Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Tops, Unistar, and Wellsley Farms.

You can see a full list of the recalled items at FDA.com.

According to the FDA: Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.