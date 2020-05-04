Costco Puts Limits On Meat Purchases

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco has been implementing new procedures and practices.

Starting this week Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure that members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need.

Costco published the following on their website:

Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites. Fresh meat purchases are temporarily limited to a total of 3 items per member among beef, pork, and poultry products.

Also, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face-covering due to a medical condition.

The use of a face-covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

U.S. Costco warehouses will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.