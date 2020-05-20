Costco Employee Kicks Out Man Who Won’t Wear Mask

DISCLAIMER: Foul language is used in the audio portion of this video.

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service. You can't just yell 'Fire' in a theater. You can't smoke a cigarette while filling up your car at the gas pump. Everyone gets it. If you walk into a public place of business there are rules of conduct.

However, some folks just can't be good citizens. There is a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic that is going on. It's killed hundreds of thousands of people. Yet there are contagious individuals that go to work every day putting themselves at risk to make sure we can get the goods and services we need.

The video posted on Twitter shows one jerk hassling a Costco employee who is just trying to do his job. The guy that won't wear a mask apparently thought he was going to be some sort of hero for not conforming to Costco's safety standards.

He starts the video by boasting about having 3000 Instagram followers then it goes down like this with the masked Costco employee explaining:

“Hi everyone. I work for Costco and I’m asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy." Then the customer says he won't put a mask on because he "woke up in a free country."

So as the employee explains: "Have a great day. you are no longer welcome here in our warehouse. You need to leave. Thank you very much."

Then the customer whines to the woman to put on a mask take his card and proceeds to call the employee names as his cart full of toilet paper is rolled away. No TP for you.