Costco Cracking Down On Non-Members In Food Court

Bad news if you like to enjoy Costco's $1.50 All Beef Hot Dog and a Soda deal but don't have a membership? Looks like Costco is cracking down on letting non-members walk in and dine.

A sign posted on Costcodeals Instagram page states that “Beginning on March 16th, 2020 customers will have to show a Costco membership card in order to purchase items from our food court.

Allegedly the change is in response to members complained about non-members eating at the food court in order to take advantage of inexpensive pricing. The sign also notes that 'you can join today.' A yearly Costco membership starts at $60. Some of Costco's staple menu items include:

Chicken Bake $2.69

Chicken Caesar Salad $3.79

Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich $3.99

Chicken Bake $2.99

Pizza Slice $1.99

All Beef Hot Dog and Soda $1.50

Churros $1.00

People are responding to the food court changes on Twitter with mixed opinions. For example, lillembutt@lillembutt posted: “As a longtime Costco member, I think it's a shame that my college children won't be able to purchase a quick, cheap meal form the food court anymore without having to fork up extra fees for adding them to the membership when all they will be using it for is the food court.”

While Diana@AuggiesGirl posted: “I'm a member & never thought about non-members eating at the Food Court. Now they can go somewhere else or join! If anyone doesn't like Costco or criticizes it, then go somewhere else. The rest of us love our Costco.”