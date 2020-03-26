Costco Adjusting Hours during Coronavirus Outbreak

Wholesale giant Costco is the latest business to adjust operating hours in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Beginning Monday (March 30) the Kirkland, Washington-based chain says it will begin closing two hours earlier on weeknights, but will not adjust weekend hours at its locations, including the Sioux Falls store on South Grange Avenue.

Costco Hours (beginning March 30):

Monday - Friday: 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

The company says the adjustments will not impact the special shopping hours it has created for the elderly and health compromised customers.

Costo is also trimming the hours of operation at the gas pumps, opening an hour later and closing two hours earlier weekdays.

Gas Station Hours:

Monday - Friday: 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday: 7:30 AM - 6:30 PM

Sunday: 7:30 AM - 6:30 PM