Governor Kristi Noem announced today that three new positive cases of coronavirus have been found in South Dakota, bringing the total in South Dakota to 14.

All three cases were found in Beadle County, which includes the cities of Huron, Wolsey, and Cavour.

The two men and one woman ranged in age from 30 to 70.

After receiving the needed testing supplies Thursday, the state was able to test 94 samples, 91 of which were negative.