Coronavirus-Testing in South Dakota

South Dakota health officials have acquired the ability to test for coronavirus and will consider shutting schools if an outbreak is detected.

The states had no confirmed cases, but officials in charge of preparations say the situation is evolving rapidly.

Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they are assuming infections are inevitable. The department is hosting regular webinars for physicians and encouraging people to take precautions like washing their hands and getting flu vaccines in order to free up hospital beds in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

