The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has a lot of people around the world very nervous about their health and the health of their loved ones and their community.

But the outbreak is also triggering some of the most deep-seated fears of a select few out there who believe that these could quite possibly be the precursor to the end times - or something similar to it.

That growing sentiment is helping to renew interest in a series of 'doomsday bunkers' right here in South Dakota.

The British newspaper The Daily Mail is reporting that sales of Vivos xPoint luxury bunkers in the Black Hills are up 400 percent since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 575 units were originally built in 1942 by the United States Army Corps of Engineers as munitions bunkers near the Black Hills town of Provo.

The 80 foot by 26.5 foot bunkers can house up to 24 people and require a $25,000 deposit for a 99-year lease and an annual payment of $1,000 to reserve a spot. complete with a swimming pool, tennis courts, exercise areas, TV and internet access, and enough food, water, fuel, and supplies to last for a year.

If the Black Hills aren't your cup of tea, the company is also selling bunkers in Indiana and Germany with planned developments in Spain and Asia.