Coronavirus Count Climbs to 30 in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed another two cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota bringing the total cases in the state to 30.

The new cases were found in Beadle County and Brookings County. The Brookings County case is related to travel.

In a press conference, this morning Governor Kristi Noem announced that while two more tests have come back positive for COVID-19, but two more patients have recovered from the virus.

The governor also announced that schools should stay closed until May 1. The Sioux Falls School District had closed until April 14 but also said in an email sent to parents that they would abide by a different recommendation from the governor.

A positive case announced yesterday at the women's prison in Pierre has been compounded by the escape of eight inmates from that facility. A ninth inmate was captured.

