Coronavirus Closures and Information For The Sioux Falls Area

This is a growing list of closures, cancellations, and general information for Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas. Our media partner Dakota News Now will have up to the minute information as it becomes available.

Here's what we have so far:

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has declared a state of emergency for the state of South Dakota.

Governor Noem's state of emergency order *requests* that all schools close statewide next week (3/16-3/20). Each school district can close at their own discretion. Governor Noem asks private schools to close as well.

Sioux Falls School District is complying with Noem's request and is closed until March 23.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has declared a state of emergency for the City of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls School District suspends all non-essential school activities

Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day parade canceled

Skyforce season on hiatus as NBA's G League suspends season

NAIA Division II championship in Sioux Falls canceled

Augustana, USF, and public universities extend spring break.

Zac Brown Band postpones spring tour dates, including Sioux Falls concert

Sanford Health to close its wellness centers, POWER strength and conditioning programs, sports academy workouts, team practices, and competitions - also impacting the Sioux Falls Cyclones Indoor Classic at the Sanford Fieldhouse and the Big Sioux Challenge Volleyball Tournament at Sanford Pentagon.

The Sioux Empire Sportsman’s Show has been canceled.

Baby Shark Live at the PREMIER Center has been postponed.

The South Dakota High School State Basketball Tournament has been postponed.

The Sioux Falls Storm game this Sunday has been postponed but the season is still ongoing.

The Stampede seasons have been canceled.

Midco Aquatic Center and the Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Museum and Kirby Science Center will be closed through March 27th.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Siouxland Libraries cancel events for the next two weeks.

The city of Sioux Falls is limiting all large gatherings in city-owned facilities to 250 people for at least the next 14 days.

This includes the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Convention Center, Arena, Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater.

The box office at the Premier Center will remain open during normal business hours.

The Midco® Aquatic Center will be closed until March 27, 2020.

Parks and Recreation Department events will be canceled for the next 14 days.

Siouxland Libraries events are canceled for the next 14 days.

Community centers will be closed except for after-school activities until 6 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The Washington Pavilion will close the Kirby Science Center and Visual Arts Museum until March 27, 2020 (Leonardo’s Café, the box office, small group gatherings, and preschool activities at the Washington Pavilion will continue as scheduled).

Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce events through March 31.

Harrisburg School District facilities are closed to outside entities until further notice.

Colton Country Days Vendor fair/Chili Contest/BINGO event in Colton SD for Saturday, March 14th has been postponed.

