Coronavirus Cancels Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls

Another major South Dakota event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakota News Now is reporting officials have decided to pull the plug on the 2020 Howard Wood Dakota Relays. The decision to cancel the two-day South Dakota high school track event planned for the first two days in May was announced on Wednesday (March 25).

Howard Wood Relay President Bill O'Connor told Dakota News Now in a statement, "We share in the disappointment and heartbreak of our student-athletes that will be unable to compete in 2020. However, the health and well-being of our participants, volunteers, and spectators remain our top priorities during these unprecedented times."

News of the cancellation comes on the heels of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announcing that all public schools in the state must remain closed until at least (May 1), due to growing concerns over the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app