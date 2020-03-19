Corona Virus ‘Dry Hands’ Hack

So, is it OK to put some sort of hand lotion on your hands after you wash them? I ask for the common man or woman who is 'behind closed doors' wondering the same thing. Mine are just about raw from what 'just one week ago would have been a non-factor in my world.'

So is it OK? I did a little research. Before I go any further, let me clarify that I used the internet so everything must be true and factual that I read correct? According to TIME magazine, they interviewed an expert, Dr. Mary Stevenson, an assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health;

Once you’ve washed your hands for at least 20 seconds, Stevenson suggests patting them dry rather than rubbing them, which can irritate the skin. “You want to pat yourself dry and leave a small amount of dampness, and then moisturize to lock in the water,” she says. Once your hands are dry, immediately use a hand cream to seal in the moisture. Ideal hand creams should not include irritants, such as retinol or other anti-aging serums, allergens or fragrances, Stevenson says.

There you go. List made. Trip scheduled to Lewis Drug here in Sioux Falls after I get done with work. I'll pick up the cream. Maybe that Neutrogena stuff Paul Harvey used to talk about.

