Corona Virus ‘Cupboard Challenge’

Most Americans, heck most humans worldwide are spending more time at home, in particular, more time inside their house or apartment. We're all doing our part to slow the spread of Coronavirus. My hunch there may be a few 'hot spots' in most homes that could use a little tidying up. Now, we have the time! One such place at our place is haphazardly housed above our toaster and air fryer. Cue the Alfred Hitchcock Movie Music, the dreaded plastic bowl cupboard!

It doesn't matter if you have a hodgepodge of old margarine bowls with mismatched lids or fancy Tupperware, this parking space for leftover food containers is either the most or least policed (OK monitored) quadrant in your humble abode. This afternoon, after I get home from work, this spot in our house is on my list for an extreme cupboard makeover.

It's a time thing at our house. My wife and I both spend a lot of time at work. We live so hectically most of the time, we simply run and gun and 'catch up with the cabinets later.' Today, that changes. I'll update you again tomorrow, with the hard-hitting Corona Virus story.

P.S. Show us your before and after plastic container cupboard.

And don't go all Martha Stewart on us before you take the picture! Send your photos to jdcollins@kikn.com or use our app!