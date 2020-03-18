Corona, South Dakota Toilet Paper St. Patty’s Day Parade Video

Everything in the news lately has been about the Coronavirus. But did you know there is a Corona, South Dakota? And that they had held a St. Patrick Day parade? Well, there is and there was.

Corona, South Dakota is about 2 hours north of Sioux Falls, up by Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of their whole St. Patty's Day parade. One car. But the really cool thing is if you were there you could have caught one of the treats they were throwing out to the would-be crowd. Toilet Paper.

It these times there doesn't seem to be anything more coveted than rolls of toilet paper. And where more fitting to organized and execute just this brand of a parade than 'Corona', South Dakota. In these stressful times, I say thanks for the laughs. Well played...well played...

