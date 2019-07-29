Corn Yield Contest Deadline Extended

With farmers in many states experiencing planting difficulties this Spring due to weather, such as flooding fields here in South Dakota, the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) has extended the entry deadline for the National Corn Yield Contest.

The deadline is now Thursday, August 15. By providing additional time, NCGA hopes to make participation possible for all interested growers.

You can enter right now online. For access to additional contest information and a detailed list of the entry and harvest rules, see online.

All harvest forms will be due by November 15. Contest winners will be announced on December 16.

Winners receive national recognition in publications such as the Corn Yield Guide, as well as cash trips or other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. The winners will be honored during Commodity Classic 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

For even more information, ontact the direct call line at 636-733-5512