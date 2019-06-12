Corn Planting Estimated to Hit Four Year Low

It's no surprise that farmers in the Heartland have had more than their share of sleepless nights wondering when or if they will have a corn crop this year.

Flooding in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri is preventing many land owners from getting to the fields. Some will not be able to put any corn in the bin this season.

According the Des Moines Register, wet weather has delayed planting and reduced acres of corn planted and the expected per-acre yield.

The expected production was cut in a monthly report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 1.4 billion bushels to 13.7 billion bushels, the lowest since 2015.

In the report from the Des Moines Register, the USDA will release a report June 28 to provide updated farmer surveys more accurately reflecting the number of acres farmers planted.

Source: Des Moines Register