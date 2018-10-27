Mitchell Corn Palace Mural Dedication Honors Military

Although the Corn Palace in Mitchell is over a hundred years old, a new event took place for the first time. The first-ever Corn Palace Mural Dedication reflected a sense of community pride by those attending the event celebrating the 2019 theme, A Salute to Military on Friday. (October 26)

Murals display the USS South Dakota warship, while another mural shows the new USS South Dakota Submarine, which has just been constructed and commissioned. Retired Navy Captain Deb Bodenstadt of the USS South Dakota commissioning committee attended the celebration.

Following the ceremony, numerous veterans and active military rode a lift up to the unfinished USS South Dakota submarine mural to nail an ear of corn in place as way to say thanks for their service and sacrifice. Each will receive a special postcard with a picture of the completed mural later. Mayor Bob Everson wants to hold a mural dedication each year forward.

The Corn Palace was built in 1892. The murals are dedicated to farmers in the region, using locally grown corn, oats, rye, wheat, grass, and straw.