Corn Palace Festival Begins Next Week With Big Time Entertainment

The 2020 Mitchell Corn Palace Festival is on for next week with a wide variety of happenings throughout the week. The festival kicks off on Wednesday, August 26th, and runs through Sunday the 30th.

This year's entertainment includes country star, Aaron Watson on Thursday, August 27th at 9 pm. Saturday night, two big-time country acts will take the stage with Sawyer Brown and Restless Heart. Restless Heart begins the night at 7:30, with Sawyer Brown beginning around 9. On Sunday, the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame Summer Reunion will take place from 6-9 pm.

Other highlights of the festival include carnival rides from Gold Star Amusement, all of your favorite food vendors, the corn palace festival exhibit book showcase, and more. For the full list of all this year's events at the Corn Palace Festival, visit their website here. Advanced wristband purchases are also available on the festival's website.

Due to the COVID- 19 the festival will look a little different than in years past. According to the Corn Palace's website, the health, and safety of their guests is of utmost importance this year. They are also encouraging guests to wash their hands frequently during the festival, keep a proper distance from others, and wear a mask.