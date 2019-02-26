Corn Palace Announces their 2019 Corn Palace Festival Lineup

The month of August sounds really appealing right about now, doesn't it? What I wouldn't give for an 87 degree day, and some really high humidity!

August's arrival just got even better sounding with this news. KSFY TV is reporting that the Corn Palace has just finished locking in their entertainment for the 2019 Corn Palace Festival coming up August (23-25) in Mitchell.

Clint Black kicks things off this year on Friday night, (August 23) at 7 PM. Trace Adkins keeps the 3-day music festival going Saturday night, (August 24) when he takes the stage at 7.

The festival comes to an end on Sunday, (August 25) with a show oldies fans are sure to love. The Box Tops and The Something New Band will help to warm up a hot August afternoon as they get a big retro party started for headliner Blood Sweat and Tears beginning at 4 PM.

There are two easy ways to score tickets to this year's Corn Palace Festival. You can call the Corn Palace Box Office at 605-995-8430. Or, hop online and purchase your tickets here .

Source: KSFY TV