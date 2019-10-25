Cook, Vikings down Redskins 19-9 for 4th Straight Win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Near the end of this methodical victory for the Minnesota Vikings, the crowd directed a loud cheer toward a player on the visiting team.

When Adrian Peterson appeared on the giant video screens during the 2-minute warning with an announcement of his latest climb up the NFL’s all-time rushing list, the Washington Redskins running back took off his helmet, kissed two of his fingers and waved them to the fans who rooted for him in purple not that long ago.

The star of the show, though, was Peterson’s successor. Dalvin Cook gave the Vikings yet another stellar performance.

Cook had 171 total yards and the game’s only touchdown, helping Kirk Cousins beat his old team on the first try and carrying the Vikings to a 19-9 victory over the Redskins on Thursday night.

Cook, the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage, rushed 23 times for 98 yards and caught five passes for 73 yards for the Vikings (6-2) in their fourth straight win. Cousins went 23 for 26 for 285 yards without a turnover against the Redskins.

Peterson had 14 carries for 76 yards and in the process moved up to sixth place on the NFL’s career rushing list with 13,701 yards by passing Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson.

The Vikings have a 10-day rest before traveling to Kansas City in week-9.

