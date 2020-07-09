Construction Worker Struck by Semi-Truck on Highway 42

You've undoubtedly heard the phrase "give 'em break", right? An expression that was created as part of a safety marketing campaign used here in South Dakota to encourage drivers to slow down while traveling through construction zones on our state's roads and interstate highways.

We were once again reminded of the importance of that on Wednesday afternoon (July 8) after a tragic accident occurred between a semi-truck and a construction worker on South Dakota Highway 42.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident happened just before 4:30 PM on the South Dakota highway located one mile west of Sioux Falls.

According to the report, a construction worker was in the process of moving traffic cones when he was struck by the passing semi-truck.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol told Dakota News Now, the driver of the semi reported seeing the worker move some traffic cones from the south side to the north side of the highway. The driver began to break and slow down, however, the construction worker failed to see the semi-truck as he walked back to the south side of the road, and the construction worker was hit by the truck.

Dakota News Now reports the 19-year-old construction worker was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol expects no charges to be filed in the case.

Source: Dakota News Now