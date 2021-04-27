Connor McGregor Sells Whiskey Company for Over Half a Billion

Connor McGregor is about to cash in once again on July 10 as he makes his return to the octagon in Las Vegas, but he just made a boatload of money out of the octagon as well.

McGregor just sold his majority stake in his whiskey company Proper No. Twelve for $600 million.

Proximo Spirits purchased the company from McGregor and adds to their already stacked list of brands from Jose Cuervo and more.

Get our free mobile app

Proper No. Twelve was founded less than three years ago and continues to show the branding power of McGregor who has been influential in the companies growth.

The wealth of McGregor continues to skyrocket as he is still the marquee name in the UFC even though he hasn't held the belt in a while.

McGregor is set to take on Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout on July 10 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena where the UFC will welcome a packed house for the first time in Sin City since the pandemic began.

For more information on the UFC, McGregor's upcoming fight, and more news surrounding the sport, you can visit their website.