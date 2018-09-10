The Helpline Center, along with Meta Bank, congratulates Loretta Hill of Sioux Falls on being named the Volunteer of the Month for September 2018.

Loretta regularly volunteers with Senior Companions of South Dakota by providing weekly scheduled visits and supportive services that enable adults who need some assistance to maintain independent living.

Since October 2012, Loretta has volunteered over 4,700 hours. In 2014 she received the Gold Presidential Award, and in 2018 the Lifetime Presidential Award. She currently serves 16 hours a week with six clients.

One of Loretta's clients had this to say about her. "Being 90, I don’t know what I would do without her and can’t say enough good things about her. Loretta is a kind and loving person and I’m grateful she’s my Senior Companion.”

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Loretta with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank, and a letter of appreciation from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. Loretta will also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 9, 2019 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Email *

​