Conan O’Brien Comedy Tour Coming to Minneapolis!

He's been the host of late-night talk shows in America for the past 25 years, making him longest-working of all current late-night talk show hosts. Now the 55-year-old Conan O'Brien is heading out on the road for thanks to a new nationwide comedy tour that's promoting his soon-to-be-revamped "Conan" show.

The tour is called, "Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips," and it will be making a stop in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theater on November 29, 2018, at 8:00 PM. Presale has been happening all week long and tickets go on sale for the general public at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 28, 2018, at Ticketmaster.com .

According to the tennessean.com, In a statement, O'Brien joked, "The idea that I hit the road for seven weeks was pitched by my wife, with the full backing of my children.” Also set to take the stage in Minneapolis by comedians Ron Funches, James Veitch, Taylor Tomlinson, and Flula Borg.