You're already planning on skipping work to watch the NCAA Basketball tournament next month, and now the full television schedule is out to help plan the day.

With last year's tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's tournament being closed off to fans, demand to watch the NCAA tournament will be at an all-time high. CBS has announced the television networks and times for each game that will take place this season.

Games begin with the First Four round on Thursday, March 18. Four games will be played that evening starting at 4:00 PM and continuing through the rest of the night. First-round games will begin on Friday, March 19. A champion will be crowned on April 5th.

So start now and plan those statements for why you need to take Friday, March 19 off of work. Maybe plan on taking the following Monday and Tuesday off too if you're really serious about watching some hoops.