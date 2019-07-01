Compass Center to Feature ‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’

I am a runner, so, naturally, when I first heard about the upcoming race that the Compass Center is holding in July, it piqued my interest. After learning more about it, I'm thinking it will do the same for both runners, and non-runners alike.

The folks at the Compass Center are billing their first ever Saturday, (July 13) race as "South Dakota's Laziest Race."

KSFY TV reports, the organizers of the 5K hope to make it a fun experience for those looking for a good run and those who may intimidated by a traditional longer run.

Those who sign up for the lazy 5K will get the opportunity to stop at rest areas with interactive activities and refreshments throughout the running route. If you don't think you're ready for a full 5K at this point, no problem, you can register as a VIP and get a 5K ride in style.

According to KSFY, the gang at Remedy Brewing is also getting into the action, by hosting the fun run on their back porch. Remedy plans to give a free brew to everyone who participates.

South Dakota's first ever "Laziest Race" gets underway at 1 PM that day and will benefit the fine work being done at the Compass Center. Get all the race details here.

Source: KSFY TV