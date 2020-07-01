The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive more and more national chains to the brink financially.

The latest to end up in bankruptcy court is a company that owns several local pizza establishments.

Business Insider is reporting that NPC International has filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Texas Southern Bankruptcy Court.

The company owns and operates more than 1,200 Pizza Hut locations nationwide, including six establishments in the Sioux Falls area:

East 10th Street, Sioux Falls

West 12th Street, Sioux Falls

West 41st Street, Sioux Falls

Dakota Hawk Avenue, Sioux Falls

North Splitrock Boulevard, Brandon

Northwest 2nd Street, Madison

There has been no announcement as to the fate of the company's locations going forward.

The report says new COVID-19 related safety measures are costing NPC about $750,000 a month. Higher costs of labor, beef, and other ingredients are also contributing to the company's financial struggles.

NPC also owns and operates nearly 400 Wendy's restaurants nationwide, but not the Sioux Falls locations on South Lyons Boulevard and West 41st Street.