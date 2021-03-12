Commuter Alert! Construction of CR 106 into Tea Begins

The Gateway Boulevard Construction Project is underway and that means commuters into and out of Tea, South Dakota will see delays for the next several months. The $12.4 million project will widen lanes from the I-29 Exit 73 west to Heritage Parkway.

City of Tea (Used with permission)

Officials with HDR Engineering, Inc. say the 1.4-mile east-west corridor will be completely replaced and widened. The existing 3-lane roadway will be transformed into a 5/6 lane urban section including seven separate intersections. With the installation of new utilities, curb, and gutter, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lighting, landscaping, and irrigation.

It's estimated that 13,000 vehicles use CR 106 daily and with new and existing industries in this area the road improvements will serve everyone.

Now if you live in or around the city of Tea that means delays in your daily commute so it's very important that you plan ahead. And you have a couple of alternatives. Using the Tea/Ellis road to the north of Tea. And the Harrisburg exit off I-29. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the construction period but it will be slow.