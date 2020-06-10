Community Triage Center Moving Forward

At Tuesday's Sioux Falls City Council meeting members were presented with an update to the Sioux Empire Triage Center for downtown Sioux Falls. Since the beginning of 2020, a collaboration between Sanford Health and Avera Health has seen both parties sign bylaws to move the project forward.

As Dakota News Now reports, Tuesday's presentation was to establish a joint participation agreement between all the parties involved in the community triage center. Along with Sanford and Avera, the parties also include the City of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County.

What will the Sioux Empire Triage Center offer the public? Project Director Steve Lindquist says the center will provide key services to the public and those suffering from mental health, and enhance the existing detox program to serve a broader population.

Minnehaha Sheriff Mike Milstead says, "It's an alternative for police officers, for family members, to bring individuals that are struggling and to get them into the door, get them assessed by a nurse, and then triage them to whatever type of service in our community that they might need."