Community Spread Confirmed In Two More South Dakota Counties

Community spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota has been confirmed in two more counties as the number of cases in the state continues to climb.

Dakota News Now reported on Tuesday, March 31 that seven new cases have been confirmed. The total in the state now stands at 108.

The good news is 44 of the patients have recovered. 64 active cases remain and 12 involved hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health's website.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton confirmed community spread in both Brown and Marshall counties.

The state has one confirmed death due to COVID-19.

Of the seven new cases, four are in Minnehaha County. Kingsbury, Lincoln, and Yankton counties each had one new case.

Minnehaha County has the most confirmed cases with 31 while Beadle County is second with 20.

Clayton says knowledge of the disease is "evolving", however, it is believed that immunity to COVID-19 is provided from the initial infection and prevents patients from developing the disease again.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app