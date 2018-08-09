Coming This Month to the PREMIER Center – Speciality Mini Donuts!

If I seem a bit giddy please forgive me. I just learned that the folks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center plan to open up a speciality mini doughnut station. Yummers!

Starting this month, Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be serving fresh fried mini doughnuts. The new “Ready, Set, Dough!” doughnut cart will be located on the main concourse. The cart can produce up to 1,200 fresh fried mini doughnuts per hour.

Troy Miller is Assistant General Manager of Food Service at the PREMIER Center. “We’re always excited to introduce new menu items for our guests, and mini doughnuts have been a long time coming. We’ve had a lot of success with this product at our other venues and expect them to become an instant hit here as well."

The official kickoff of the mini doughnut station will take place on Tuesday, August 14 between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM when all first resopnders are invited to stop by and receive complimentary mini doughnuts and coffee in the lobby of the PREMIER Center. “It’s a great way to say ‘thank you’ to all the hard working men and women who do so much for our city and the entire community,” Miller says.

Source: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Email *

​