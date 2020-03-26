Comfort King is Manufacturing Face Masks for Those in Need

Comfort King Mattress Factory is jumping in to help those in the Sioux Empire who are in need of a face mask, free of charge.

These face masks can be easily washed and may be worn over the top of other face masks for extra protection. The masks are made from a piece of polyester fabric and a rayon fiber batting for the filling of the inside of the mask. These masks are not rated n-95 that are in such shortage in the hospitals and health care facilities but they can help provide an extra layer of protection.

The masks are being made by Chris and his team in Sioux Falls and will also begin to manufacture more in Fargo, ND later today (March 26).

Comfort King will continue to produce these masks as long as the public needs them to help battle the COVID-19 virus along with having the materials to make the masks. To get a mask all you need to do is either visit their Sioux Falls location at 4701 W Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 or if you think you may have been exposed to the virus call ahead at (605) 371-4540 and the staff at Comfort King will place a mask or masks out front for you to pick up.

If you need more than five masks please call ahead.

Comfort King is not accepting monetary donations at this time, but if you know how to sew and are willing to help in the efforts of sewing masks then you can head over to Comfort King here in Sioux Falls and they will give you both the pattern and materials to make the masks. Below is a video of how the masks are being manufactured:

