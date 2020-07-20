Comet Neowise Dazzles Skywatchers: Gallery

Hard to believe that before March 27, 2020, astronomers didn't even know that "C/2020 F3", or as it's more commonly known as Comet Neowise existed. But here it is and it's putting on a spectacular show!

Because the comet is three miles in diameter, it can be seen with the naked eye, even in South Dakota. A simple pair of binoculars will provide an even better view.

There still is time to see the Neowise in the northern hemisphere before it begins to slowly dim and leave the solar system in mid-August.

To see Neowise, just look to the northwest and under the Big-Dipper. It's best to look just after sunset and in an area without city lights.