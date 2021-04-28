Comedian Rodney Carrington Coming to Grand Falls Casino

One of your favorite funny guys from the Bob & Tom Show is coming to our area later this year.

Comedian Rodney Carrington will be on stage in the Events Center at Grand Falls Casino, just over the border in Iowa, Saturday, September 25 at 7:00 PM.

Rodney has been quite successful as a comedian, with one of the Top Ten highest-grossing comedy tours for the past twenty years. But he's also a singer/songwriter and actor.

He's got eight comedy albums to his credit, including his latest release, Get Em Out, which hit #1 on iTunes.

On the acting front, Rodney has appeared on both the small and big screens.

His TV sitcom, Rodney, ran two seasons on ABC from 2004 to 2006, and he also co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the 2008 feature film, Beer for My Horses.

In 2017, Rodney hosted his own Netflix special, Here Comes The Truth.

He also found the time to write a book along the way, 2007's Coming Clean.

Tickets for the Grand Falls Casino show range from $42.50 to $62.50 (plus taxes and fees). There is a pre-sale for eClub members Thursday, April 29 at 10:00 AM. General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10:00 AM.