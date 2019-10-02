Comedian Bill Engvall Coming to Grand Falls on October 19

He has performed on the road for years as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour along with Ron White, Jeff Foxworthy, and Larry the Cable Guy. Now Bill Engvall has booked double-comedy shows at Larchwood's Grand Falls Casino on Saturday, October 19.

The Grammy-nominated comedian will perform 2 shows on what will be called one of the funniest nights Grand Falls has ever seen - one at 7:00 PM and again at 9:00 PM.

Here's the quick link to getting tickets for Bill Engvall. I wouldn't wait too long on this. There are two shows for a reason. Tickets are $45 and $55 plus tax for each performance. An online/phone ticket fee apply - but this fee is waived when tickets are purchased in the Gift Shop Box Office.

A native of Galveston, Texas, Bill moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey with plans of becoming a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried his hand at stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly his forte. We're glad he chose this career. The world is a better place will Engvall in it.