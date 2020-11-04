Believe it or not, most people around the Sioux Empire are getting their Christmas lists ready for their families and friends.

Christmas shopping can be pretty pricey. In fact, WeForum reports that Americans will spend around $1 trillion this Christmas. The average person will spend around $942 which is $57 more than last holiday season.

So how can Sioux Empire shoppers save money this Christmas? That's easy. Just shop at Lewis Drug! Oh and ladies...it's the annual "Lewis Ladies Event" for not one but for two days!

Visit any Lewis Drug store on Wednesday, November 4th, and Thursday, November 5th starting from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM for the "Lewis Ladies Event!" The best part? Women save 20% off their entire purchase! This includes all regular, sale, and clearance-priced merchandise.

But wait, there's more! Ladies are given a free gift (while supplies last), free ice cream from Stenslands Ice Cream, free water from Lewis Drug, and many more specials while shopping at Lewis Drug!

Ladies can experience all these great deals at their local Lewis Drug store locations in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Huron, Madison, and Brookings.

If you need to check some items off your Christmas list, be sure to stop in at the Lewis Drug store located on 37th and Minnesota Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. I will be there celebrating the "Lewis Ladies Event" from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. If you see me hanging around the store shopping for some great gifts, come over to say "hello!"