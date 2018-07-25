Come Out for Sioux Falls Free Kids Night at the Park

One the great things about living in Sioux Falls is our great Parks and Recreation Department. They always plan a full slate of fun summer things to do for the whole family.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Department will be hosting free summer fun for the entire family at Kids’ Nite in the Park. The fun is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31st from 6 – 8 p.m. at McKennan Park in central Sioux Falls.

A variety of activities will take place throughout the park including: inflatables, food trucks, the book mobile, carnival games, skill challenges, Storyland Children’s Theatre, and the youth art show and sale.

You can experience the beauty of McKennan Park while your kids have fun too. Pack your bug spray and lawn chairs, and get ready for some awesome family fun!

For more information, including a downloadable copy of the current Fun Guide, go to siouxfalls.org/parks or call 605-367-8222.