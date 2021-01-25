Colorado Man Leaves $1,400 Tip With Message “COVID Sucks”

You never know when a Good Samaritan will show up. Just ask the staff at this Colorado restaurant.

One man, who is being called the "Covid Bandit" went well beyond the 15-20% people usually tip. Not only did he leave a $1,400 tip, but he wrote a fitting note on the receipt.

In the note, the man wrote:

COVID Sucks! $200.00 for each employee today. -Patron at Notchtop Bakery and Cafe, Estes Park Colorado

Each of the 7 employees who were on the job last week got $200 from the generous tipper at the Notchtop Bakery and Cafe in Estes Park, Colorado, which is about 60 miles northeast of Denver.

So, just how much was the man's breakfast to begin with? Looking at the receipt, about $20. According to the tip calculator, the guy could have gotten away with tipping around 3 bucks!

The restaurant owner, Nailya Khametvalieva recently told CNN that the event brought tears to the eyes of everyone working that morning and that the entire staff thanked the Good Samaritan but, in hindsight, she feels like they could have done more.

The man comes into the restaurant around once a week and orders sausage, bacon, eggs, and biscuits and gravy, so he knows the staff and has likely seen the struggles the cafe has gone through in the past year of the pandemic to stay afloat.

Story Source: CNN

Story Source: Tip Calculator

Story Source: New York Daily News

