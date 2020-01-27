Colorado Man Didn’t Realize He Won $2 Million

How would you like to win $2 million and not even realize it?

That's exactly what happened to a Colorado man who bought a winning Powerball ticket.

Paul T., as he is identified, carried the winning ticket around for a week before he realized that he won $2 million.

The ticket was purchased at a King Scoopers grocery store in Littleton. The winning numbers were: 03, 21, 23, 31, and 59.

Money has been tight for Paul in the last year. His family has dealt with three major surgeries and he has a child in college.

Paul says he'll continue to work until retirement.

“Staying home will be my retirement,” said Paul who says he may choose a sunny beach to call home.

The grocery store that sold Paul the ticket will receive a $3,000 bonus.

Double-check those lottery tickets!