Collision with Pickup Kills Sioux Falls Bicyclist

A Sioux Falls man struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in the northern part of the city has died.

KSFY TV is reporting that eighty-four-year-old Kenneth Gene Gunderson lost his life at a Sioux Falls hospital on Wednesday morning, (June 12) from injuries he sustained after the bicycle he was riding hit a pickup on Tuesday night, (June 11).

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens told KSFY, the accident happened on 60th Street North near the I-29 interchange. Gunderson was riding his bike north at the time when he ran a red light at the intersection and was struck by the pickup.

According to KSFY, the driver of the pickup had a green light at the time of the collision and was driving below the marked speed limit.

Police did not issue a citation to the driver of the vehicle as a result of the accident.

Source: KSFY TV