College World Series Title, Michigan Meets Vanderbilt

After finishing off Texas Tech on Friday, the Michigan Wolverines will face Vanderbilt for the College World Series national title beginning on Monday night in Omaha.

When Michigan (49-20) opens the best-of-three CWS finals against No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt (57-11) tonight, it will be playing its ninth game at TD Ameritrade in 34 days.

Michigan advanced to the finals with a 15-3 win over Texas Tech on Friday. The Wolverines are batting a CWS-best .276, their pitching staff has a 2.00 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27 innings, and they are the only team that has played error-free. Michigan is chasing the program’s first national title since 1962.

For Vanderbilt the Commodores have a .400 hitter, the No. 4 overall draft pick and three of the top 20 run producers in the nation.

Vanderbilt is the first school to reach the finals three times since the CWS moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011. The Commodores are looking to become the first school to win multiple titles at the stadium.

