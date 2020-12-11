College BB Wrap: USD Split, SDSU Split

All four South Dakota college basketball teams saw action on Thursday in this young season. Here's a look at how they fared.

North Dakota St.-S. Dakota St. Men

Noah Freidel scored 17 points, Alex Arians added 16 and South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 77-75 in a Summit League opener. Sam Griesel scored a career-high 20 points for North Dakota State (0-5, 0-1). He made a layup with 11 seconds remaining to pull the Bison within one. Baylor Scheierman added 14 points for South Dakota State (4-2, 1-0). Luke Appel had 11 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 18 points for the Bison. Rocky Kreuser had 17 points.

South Dakota St-Kansas St Women

Ayoka Lee scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Kansas State took control early in a 62-53 win over No. 22 South Dakota State. Lee’s layup with 7:13 left in the first quarter broke a 6-all tie and the Wildcats took control from there. Kansas State went on to outscore the Jackrabbits 12-1 and led 20-7 after the first. South Dakota State shot 2 of 13 — including 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter — and Kansas State led by double figures until Myah Selland’s 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining reduced the Jackrabbits’ deficit to 60-51. Selland led South Dakota State with 15 points.

South Dakota -Wichita State Women

South Dakota senior Chloe Lamb had a career night with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Coyotes in a 62-54 victory at Wichita State inside Charles Koch Arena on Thursday evening. South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit earned her 300th career win tonight. South Dakota (2-2) won its first true road game of the season and earned its ninth consecutive road win dating back to last season. That streak ranks fifth in the nation. Wichita State (3-2) drops its second consecutive contest after Sunday’s double-overtime loss to UNI.

South Dakota-North Dakota Men

Filip Rebraca had a career-high 26 points as North Dakota edged past South Dakota 75-71 in a Summit League opener for both teams at the Sanford Pentagon. Tyree Ihenacho had 12 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota. Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and Caleb Nero had 10 points. Stanley Umude had 30 points for the Coyotes. Xavier Fuller added 15 points and A.J. Plitzuweit had eight assists.