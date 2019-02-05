Coldest Days in Sioux Falls History

Even the heartiest of Sioux Fallsians might have noticed the cold air temperatures as of late. Last week saw temperatures of -25 to around the area. This week will see more frigid temps below zero.

All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the Nationa Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

Feb. 9, 1899: -42

Feb. 11, 1899: -40

Jan. 12, 1912: -38

Feb. 8, 1899: -38

Feb. 2, 1905: -37

Jan. 19, 1970: -36

Feb. 2, 1917: -36

Feb. 3, 1917: -35

Feb. 10, 1893: -35

Jan. 13, 1916: -33

Jan. 1, 1974: -32

Jan. 15, 1972: -32

Jan. 11, 1918: -32

Feb. 1, 1917: -32

Feb. 12, 1905: -32

Jan. 24, 1904: -32

Feb. 12, 1899: -32

Jan. 24, 1894: -32

Jan. 21, 1970: -31

Feb. 28, 1962: -31

Jan. 12, 1918: -31

Dec. 29, 1917: -31

Jan. 14, 1916: -31

Jan. 2, 2010: -30

Feb. 24, 1965: -30

Feb. 16, 1936: -30

Feb. 9, 1933: -30

Jan. 17, 1930: -30

Jan. 7, 1912: -30

Feb. 13, 1905: -30

Feb. 1, 1905: -30

Feb. 6, 1899: -30

Feb. 7, 1895: -30

So, for the record, last week's cold snap didn't even break the top ten. Yikes! For the granddaddy of all cold days in Sioux Falls, we'd have to go back to February 9, 1899, where the temp hit -42. I'd rather not revisit that anytime soon.