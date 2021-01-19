Cold Weather Hack: Bubble Wrap to Insulate Drafty Windows [VIDEO]

As we were chatting at work the other day after the blizzard and high wind warnings, we were joking that when the weather is that ferocious and cold you can sure tell which windows need to be replaced or insulated. Another co-worker asked if we had ever used bubble wrap on drafty windows. We chuckled - until we realized that had a valid point.

This woman, known as Alaskan Granny, has a one-minute video, and frankly, I'm sold on this cold weather hack already. Check it out:

I'm not the only one who thought this was a good idea as here video has received over 3 million views and garnered positive comments.

"Hi, I just want to say Thank you. I have 34 exterior single-pane windows, with storm windows, in a 100-year-old brick house. This made a huge difference. The house felt warmer and we saved about $60 a month." ~ Donna F.

"I've done this recently to some windows in my house. Where my dining room French doors are located, this area has always been cold in the winter months. I just did this for 8 panes on the doors, and wow, what an improvement!" ~ David J

For those without a video player:

Fill a spray bottle with water. Cut bubble wrap to the size of the pane of glass. Spray water on the window. Place bubble wrap (bubble side to the window) and press into place.

Can it really be this easy to insulate a window? Apparently so. Thanks, Alaskan Granny!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app